Daniel Jones Update: Former Duke QB Is Thriving With The Giants

As you probably know, former Duke quarterback Daniel Jones signed an enormous contract with the New York Giants over the summer, thus validating what former GM Dan Gettelman told disbelieving fans when he drafted Jones #6 in 2019 - just wait.

The wait has been worth it as Jones has emerged as one of the better young quarterbacks in the league. Now 26, he has established himself as not just a talented quarterback who can pass and also really, really run the ball when needed, but also a tremendous team leader.

The team is now entering its second year under Brian Daboll, having finished 9-7 and in third place in the NFC East. Jones appears to be thriving under the new offense and he also has the respect of his coaches, teammates, fans and the media. Things are indeed going well for Danny Dimes.