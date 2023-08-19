Team USA Rolls Past Greece, 108-86

USA Basketball is doing well in the run-up to the FIBA World Cup. The team was 3-0 prior to playing Greece in an exhibition game in the UAE and after that one, it’s 4-0 with the US winning 108-86. It’s important to remember that the Greek side is without Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is rehabbing after knee surgery. Even so, it’s an impressive win. Greece is a well-run and mature national program.

And interestingly, coach Steve Kerr has started the same five for each game, which is somewhat unusual for the US in international competition.

But it’s working and the players seem to be responding.

For the Duke guys, Brandon Ingram had seven points, three rebounds and five assists while Paolo Banchero had two points and two rebounds.

Kerr’s big concern is turnovers and it was a problem against Greece - the US had 20 turnovers, which could be a problem in more critical games. Nothing will happen if the US breaks down in a friendly but obviously you don’t want to see that in a tournament setting.

That will most likely sort itself out. This event is a great test for Steve Kerr and Duke legend Grant Hill, who is running Team USA now. There have been significant changes from how Jerry Colangelo and Mike Krzyzewski ran things but so far, they seem to be working out pretty well. We’ll get a better idea when the tournament begins at the end of the month.