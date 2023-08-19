 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Team USA Rolls Past Greece, 108-86

This despite 20 turnovers by the Americans

By JD King
2023 FIBA World Cup - USA Senior Men’s National Team v Greece
ABU DHABI, UAE - AUGUST 18: Brandon Ingram #7 of the USA Men’s National Basketball Team & Thanasis Antetokounmpo #43 of Greece looks on during the game as part of 2023 FIBA World Cup at Etihad Arena on August 18, 2023 in Abu Dhabi, The United Arab Emirates.
Photo by Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images

USA Basketball is doing well in the run-up to the FIBA World Cup. The team was 3-0 prior to playing Greece in an exhibition game in the UAE and after that one, it’s 4-0 with the US winning 108-86. It’s important to remember that the Greek side is without Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is rehabbing after knee surgery. Even so, it’s an impressive win. Greece is a well-run and mature national program.

And interestingly, coach Steve Kerr has started the same five for each game, which is somewhat unusual for the US in international competition.

But it’s working and the players seem to be responding.

For the Duke guys, Brandon Ingram had seven points, three rebounds and five assists while Paolo Banchero had two points and two rebounds.

Kerr’s big concern is turnovers and it was a problem against Greece - the US had 20 turnovers, which could be a problem in more critical games. Nothing will happen if the US breaks down in a friendly but obviously you don’t want to see that in a tournament setting.

That will most likely sort itself out. This event is a great test for Steve Kerr and Duke legend Grant Hill, who is running Team USA now. There have been significant changes from how Jerry Colangelo and Mike Krzyzewski ran things but so far, they seem to be working out pretty well. We’ll get a better idea when the tournament begins at the end of the month.

