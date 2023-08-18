 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jay Bilas Talked To The Duke Football Team And You’ll Be Impressed Too

The next practice must have been pretty powerful

By JD King
Continental Tire Challenge - Duke v Gonzaga
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 26: ESPN college basketball analyst Jay Bilas stands on the court before calling the Continental Tire Challenge between the Duke Blue Devils and the Gonzaga Bulldogs at T-Mobile Arena on November 26, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Blue Devils defeated the Bulldogs 84-81.
This is a pretty great clip of Duke great Jay Bilas talking to Duke football about what it means to wear Duke on your helmet and/or jersey.

It’s very reminiscent of a Coach K clip from a while back where he says something pretty similar, but with a distinctly Bilas spin.

He talks about what it means to wear that big D and how no one will know it but the guys who actually do put it on.

He also talks about his own career and what it means to him to go into places like Cameron or Pauley Pavilion to broadcast and how special it is to be in places like that. Then he connects the dots and talks to the players about how special it is for them to compete for Duke and that they will eventually have to take the jersey off, so never take it for granted.

We’re not saying it nearly as well as he does of course. Bilas is a lawyer and a broadcaster and he’s paid for his ability to speak clearly and off the cuff, so check this out. It’s really pretty impressive.

