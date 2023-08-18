Chris Duhon Update - Back To Coaching

Former Duke star Chris Duhon’s coaching career undeniably took a hit when he got a DWI while an assistant at Marshall and followed that by driving with a suspended license. He resigned shortly thereafter.

His coaching career has been on pause since the second issue in 2017 but it’s about to resume.

Duhon is the new coach at Gaston Christian School, which is in Lowell, NC, just a few minutes away from Belmont Abbey, where Al McGuire coached before moving to Marquette.

His wife is a professor at Davidson now, and his oldest son will be on the team, which he acknowledges will be a challenge, saying that “I’m still kind of learning as I go with that. I already told him you can’t be calling me ‘dad’ on the court.

Interestingly, McGuire had a similar situation with his son, Allie, who was a point guard for him at Marquette. McGuire made the situation very clear for his players, telling them they would have to be very good to start ahead of his son.

His son aside, Duhon has apparently inherited a pretty good program. It’ll be fun to see what he does with it.