YouTube Gold: Some Of The Most Bizarre Missed Free Throws That You’ll Ever See

A while back, Rick Barry was interviewed and was talking about Wilt Chamberlain and his notoriously poor free throw shooting. Barry said that if Chamberlain would just try free throws underhanded, he would have been much more successful.

Some guys can hit them and some can’t. And some guys really can’t hit free throws.

In this video, there’s a little bit of everything from the line. There are some truly dreadful misses, some shockingly bad airballs, Shaq trying a stunt, Manu Ginobli trying (and failing) to miss on purpose, an official trying to block a shot when there was a problem, and, naturally, people trying to distract great players. It didn't work on Kobe Bryant or Larry Bird, both of whom were famously focused players.Grant Williams is certainly not in their class, but then again, if you tell people you’re going to make them, it’s a good idea to do it.

This is a fun little clip of guys who do, as the video promises, increasing ludicrous things. It’s a fun way to start your morning.