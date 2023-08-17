Duke Peloton News - Ride With Scheyer!

Duke fans with a Peloton—guess what?

Jon Scheyer, Head Coach of the Duke Men’s Basketball team, has one too and he will be riding with Duke Peloton on Sunday, August 20th at 9:30am ET/6:30am PT!

Coach Scheyer chose Jenn Sherman’s on-demand 30 minute Motown Ride from 5/12/23. Join Coach Scheyer and Duke Peloton on the ride right at 9:30am ET on August 20th so that everyone starts around the same time (don’t join a “session”— just join the regular ride).

Look for Coach Scheyer on the leaderboard— Jschy23—and remember to ride with the #ForeverDuke Peloton hashtag!

Become a member of the Duke Peloton group for more details!