Duke Peloton News - Ride With Scheyer!

This sounds like fun

By JD King
/ new
Oral Roberts v Duke
 ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 16: Head coach Jon Scheyer of the Duke Blue Devils reacts on the sideline during the first half in the first round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles at Amway Center on March 16, 2023 in Orlando, Florida.
Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Duke fans with a Peloton—guess what?

Jon Scheyer, Head Coach of the Duke Men’s Basketball team, has one too and he will be riding with Duke Peloton on Sunday, August 20th at 9:30am ET/6:30am PT!

Coach Scheyer chose Jenn Sherman’s on-demand 30 minute Motown Ride from 5/12/23. Join Coach Scheyer and Duke Peloton on the ride right at 9:30am ET on August 20th so that everyone starts around the same time (don’t join a “session”— just join the regular ride).

Look for Coach Scheyer on the leaderboard— Jschy23—and remember to ride with the #ForeverDuke Peloton hashtag!

Become a member of the Duke Peloton group for more details!

