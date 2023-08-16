Latest Brotherhood Episode Guest: Theo John!

Theo John was only at Duke for one year, after transferring from Marquette following the firing of his coach, former Duke star and Mike Krzyzewski assistant Steve Wojciechowski.

He was a backup to Mark Williams, now with the Charlotte Hornets and played a limited role with the Blue Devils.

Despite that, and despite his short time in Durham, John’s ferocity and reliability made him a much-loved Blue Devil.

He’s the most recent guest of the Brotherhood Podcast, where he was interviewed by Ryan Young, who followed a similar path to Durham. Young of course left Northwestern, where he was coached by a former Duke star and later assistant coach Steve Wojciechowski and like John, became a surprisingly good backup center.

And of course, unlike Wojo, Collins wasn’t fired by Northwestern. To the contrary, he was given a three-year contract extension recently after getting the Wildcats to just their second-ever NCAA appearance. Those are the only two NCAA trips in the 84 year history of the NCAA tournament for Northwestern.