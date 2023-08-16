 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Latest Brotherhood Episode Guest: Theo John!

As the big guy returns to talk to Ryan Young

By JD King
Texas Tech v Duke
 SAN FRANCISCO, CA - MARCH 24: Theo John #12 of the Duke Blue Devils reacts near the end of the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the Sweet Sixteen round of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Chase Center on March 24, 2022 in San Francisco, California.
Photo by Lance King/Getty Images

Theo John was only at Duke for one year, after transferring from Marquette following the firing of his coach, former Duke star and Mike Krzyzewski assistant Steve Wojciechowski.

He was a backup to Mark Williams, now with the Charlotte Hornets and played a limited role with the Blue Devils.

Despite that, and despite his short time in Durham, John’s ferocity and reliability made him a much-loved Blue Devil.

He’s the most recent guest of the Brotherhood Podcast, where he was interviewed by Ryan Young, who followed a similar path to Durham. Young of course left Northwestern, where he was coached by a former Duke star and later assistant coach Steve Wojciechowski and like John, became a surprisingly good backup center.

And of course, unlike Wojo, Collins wasn’t fired by Northwestern. To the contrary, he was given a three-year contract extension recently after getting the Wildcats to just their second-ever NCAA appearance. Those are the only two NCAA trips in the 84 year history of the NCAA tournament for Northwestern.

