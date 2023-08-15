The Forbes Family Could Use Your Prayers

Steve Forbes has been a breath of fresh air in the ACC. He’s unpretentious, funny and self-deprecating. At one press conference, the Iowa native asked the assembled if they knew what Iowa stood for: Idiots Out Wandering Around. At another, he came with Christmas lights and a hunter’s cap. He’s been a blast.

And he’s done a nice job at Wake Forest so far, coming in during the pandemic and building a solid program during a period of immense upheaval.

He just seems like a cool dude.

But life catches up to all of us at some point, gives us reality checks, and Forbes just got a big, scary one as his wife, Johnetta, suffered a stroke last week.

To make things more difficult, Forbes was in Kuwait for a basketball clinic and it took him a full 24 hours to get back home.

First and foremost, this is a family matter and Forbes has a lot to think about and to do. School starts soon for Wake Forest and he may opt to take some time away to care for his wife.

Fortunately, Wake Forest is very supportive and will give Forbes whatever he needs to deal with this difficult situation. All best wishes to the whole family and we hope Mrs. Forbes can make a full and rapid recovery.