Blue Devil Fun And Games On Twitter

There’s been some fun Duke-oriented stuff posted on Twitter lately.

First, Kyle Filipowski went out of his way to annoy UNC fans, which, you have to admit is pretty funny. He doesn’t seem to mind at all. Needless to say, he’s adapted well to Duke Life.

Second, Jared McCain is also fitting in brilliantly. We’re not sure where he was when he encountered former UNC and NBA star Rasheed Wallace, but it was pretty damn cool: after introducing himself and ID’ing himself as playing for Duke, Wallace tried to rub it in a bit, pointing out that UNC had beaten Duke at Duke and in the Final Four when Mike Krzyzewski was winding down his career.

McCain wasn’t having it and came right back at Wallace, noting that UNC didn’t even make the tournament last season.

Finally, Cooper Flagg is not a Duke player, although we hope he will be at some point. This is still pretty cool: They mic’d him up for the Curry Camp and he’s just being a 16-year-old and having fun with it. It’s cool and a bit goofy at the same time. Seems like a likable guy but possibly not so much in Chapel Hill.