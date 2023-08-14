YouTube Gold: Team USA vs. Spain Highlights

Team USA has been playing tuneups to get ready for FIBA play and going into Saturday’s game against Spain, the US was 2-0, having won against Puerto Rico, 117-74 and Slovenia 92-62 (Luka Doncic did not play, however).

Spain was on a different order of magnitude though. Currently ranked #1 in the world, ahead of the #2 Americans, the game was held in Malaga, Spain.

Spain has a team that has been together for years - Rudy Fernandez has been part of it since 2004 which is insane.

The US team by comparison is quite young. Paolo Banchero was one year old when Fernandez started with Spain’s team. He was literally a diaper dandy.

So far, it looks like Steve Kerr is doing a tremendous job of bringing a young team together.

Of course, these matches are basically friendlys, so there is no meaningful pressure yet. Still, the team looked great in its 98-88 win over a very rugged Spanish team. There’s a lot to be optimistic about.