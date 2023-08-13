Sam and Donald band together to bring you Episode 530 of the Duke Basketball Roundup, with Donald having returned from his soccer travels but missing Jason who is on a cruise of his own.

Sam and Donald begin with recruiting news, with Flory Bidunga deciding to play for the Kansas Jayhawks next season instead of the Duke Blue Devils. We discuss the factors that could have caused Bidunga to opt for Lawrence instead of coming to Durham. However, Cooper Flagg has also reclassified into the Class of 2024, which will intensify Duke’s recruitment of arguably the best player in high school right now.

After the break, we get into the wildness that is conference realignment. In the time Donald was gone on his trip to the Women’s World Cup, the Pac-12 became the Pac-4, the Big Ten and Big 12 had both expanded, and the ACC is left discussing expansion with Cal, Stanford, and even SMU. There’s a lot to break down about conference realignment, and not a lot of it is great for the student athletes that don’t play football or men’s basketball.

Make sure you’re following us! Head to our Linktree to get all our available social media and links to follow and subscribe to the show. Don’t forget, we have affiliate partnerships with Homefield Apparel (use the code DBRPODCAST to save 15%) as well as Fanatics, so click the affiliate links to save on gear and support the show. Also, follow us on Twitter ⁠@DukeRoundup⁠!