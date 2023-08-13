Duke Recruiting: Cooper Flagg Update

As Flory Bidunga kindly reminded us Saturday evening, there’s not much point in getting too excited about uncommitted recruits. Cooper Flagg is going to test us all on that point.

A hugely promising young forward out of Maine, Flagg had already driven people crazy with shocking performances like what we saw earlier this summer at Peach Jam. Then he turned it up again at Nike Academy.

And the hysteria kicked up another notch when he took an unofficial visit to Duke followed by an announcement this past week that we was going to reclassify, moving from 2025 to 2024.

Flagg has long been seen as a strong Duke lean but again, try not to get too wound up because, much like Bidunga, he could also surprise.

NCAA Basketball: 5 best options for No. 1 class of 2024 prospect Cooper Flagg