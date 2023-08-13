Duke Recruiting: Flory Bidunga Manages To Pull Off A Surprise

Let’s all stop and give Flory Bidunga some credit.

His Saturday announcement gave recruitniks a week of world-class soap opera. Duke and Kansas were seen as the leaders and then, out of nowhere, Auburn emerged as the unquestioned favorite.

Auburn fans were giddy: not only were they going to get the #1 center in the class, but they were taking him away from Duke. And Kansas. And while Alabama wasn’t in it, the Tide is never far from the minds of Auburn folk. They were going to lord this over Tuscaloosa insofar as anyone in either camp actually cares about basketball.

Twitter was hilarious with people chortling over how great it was that Auburn would get this great player, possibly the most talented player there since Charles Barkley.

And to add to the drama, his announcement was delayed by weather, thus adding to the drama and tension.

And then he jilted Auburn for Kansas.

And you have to admit, the whole thing was pretty funny.

We don’t know Bidunga and probably never will. From all accounts he seems like a solid kid and decent. We wish him the very best at KU.

As for the rest of us, perhaps Auburn fans most all, we should thank him for reminding us not to get too worked up about recruiting, because you just never know and things can change very quickly indeed.