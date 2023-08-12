Duke Recruiting: Flory Bidunga To Announce Saturday, And It May Not Be Good News For Duke

As we like to remind from time to time, it’s not a good idea to get to worked up about recruiting. It’s a lot of fun to follow, but getting emotionally invested is not a great idea because you’re going to be disappointed at some point.

Take Flory Bidunga.

Nothing is ever complete until the player announces. For a long time, it looked like Harrison Barnes was destined for Duke, but he chose UNC. And when Zion Williamson was about to announce, Duke seemed to have faded.

So what’s up with Bidunga, the highly athletic big man from the Congo?

For weeks, the buzz has been that it was a two-horse race between Duke and Kansas but by Friday, a lot of analysts seemed to be convinced that he was going to surprise everyone and pick Auburn.

We’d love to see another surprise and to see him pick the Blue Devils, but of course it’s not about what Duke fans want. It’s his life and his decision and if he decides that Auburn is the best place for him, for whatever reason, then all anyone can do is to congratulate him and wish him all the best.

And if he does pick Auburn, remember that we were excited about him potentially being a Blue Devil, which means we were favorably impressed. So let’s just be happy for him whatever he decides, and remember what Jon Scheyer told another recruit not too long ago: there are a lot of good players out there.

Duke will be fine, with or without Bidunga.