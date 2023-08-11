 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Duke Recruiting: Cooper Flagg Reclassifies!

This is a most interesting development

By Scott Rich
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: JAN 16 Hoophall Classic
SPRINGFIELD, MA - JANUARY 16: Cooper Flagg of Montverde (32) dunks the ball during the Hoophall Classic high school basketball game between Montverde Academy and Sunrise Christian on January 16, 2023 at Blake Arena in Springfield, MA
Photo by John Jones/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Here’s a bit of a recruiting earthquake to start your weekend off with a bang: celebrated recruit and Duke target Cooper Flagg has reclassified to 2024.

Among other things, that means that he and Cameron Boozer are no longer in the same class, which means that, if he chooses Duke, the Blue Devils have a better chance with the taller of the Boozer twins if not necessarily both.

And if he does choose Duke, it means that the class of 2024 could be just loaded. We’ll know Saturday what Flory Bidunga is going to do, but having those two on the same team would be pretty amazing. Leaving offense out of it for the moment, scoring inside with those two gifted shotblockers would be very difficult.

It’s fun to think about obviously, but as we like to remind you guys, and ourselves too, neither has committed anywhere yet. So let’s just see what happens from here.

Still, it’s going to make things very interesting for a while!

