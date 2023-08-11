Duke Recruiting: Cooper Flagg Reclassifies!

Here’s a bit of a recruiting earthquake to start your weekend off with a bang: celebrated recruit and Duke target Cooper Flagg has reclassified to 2024.

Among other things, that means that he and Cameron Boozer are no longer in the same class, which means that, if he chooses Duke, the Blue Devils have a better chance with the taller of the Boozer twins if not necessarily both.

And if he does choose Duke, it means that the class of 2024 could be just loaded. We’ll know Saturday what Flory Bidunga is going to do, but having those two on the same team would be pretty amazing. Leaving offense out of it for the moment, scoring inside with those two gifted shotblockers would be very difficult.

It’s fun to think about obviously, but as we like to remind you guys, and ourselves too, neither has committed anywhere yet. So let’s just see what happens from here.

Still, it’s going to make things very interesting for a while!