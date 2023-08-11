Latest Duke Chronicle Profile: Caleb Foster

Duke has a really intriguing freshman class. Sean Stewart is making a great impression as an athletic and agile front court player. TJ Power has had people talking with some solid summer player. Jared McCain looks like he might have been undervalued as a high school senior. And finally, there’s Caleb Foster.

A 6-5 guard out of Harrisburg, NC, Foster is going to be a factor. He can play both guard spots and is tall enough to work in a three-guard lineup as well.

He’s an excellent passer and shooter and there’s no reason why he can’t be a solid defender.

Think of this: Duke can defend the perimeter with Jeremy Roach, Tyrese Proctor, Jaylen Blakes, Jaden Schutt, Jared McCain and Foster. People are asking: what can you do with that many guards?

To which we say: press the hell out of everyone.

If everyone defends to their potential, Duke defense is going to be an absolute nightmare.

And consider this too: the only guy we’ve talked about who probably can’t play point, at least at this, well, point, is Schutt. So if Duke goes to a three-guard lineup...it’s also potentially a three point guard lineup, and all three of those point guards may be able to shoot too.

What do you do with that?