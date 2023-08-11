 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Latest Duke Chronicle Profile: Caleb Foster

A talented and versatile guard, Foster’s skill set may help open up vast possibilities for the Blue Devils

By JD King
/ new
Notre Dame defeats Granada 67-58 during a boys basketball CIF State Division I championship game at the Golden 1 Center.
Sacramento, CA - March 10: Caleb Foster #3 of Notre Dame hangs on the rim after dunking the ball in the first half of a boys basketball CIF State Division I championship game against Granada at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Friday, March 10, 2023.
Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images

Duke has a really intriguing freshman class. Sean Stewart is making a great impression as an athletic and agile front court player. TJ Power has had people talking with some solid summer player. Jared McCain looks like he might have been undervalued as a high school senior. And finally, there’s Caleb Foster.

A 6-5 guard out of Harrisburg, NC, Foster is going to be a factor. He can play both guard spots and is tall enough to work in a three-guard lineup as well.

He’s an excellent passer and shooter and there’s no reason why he can’t be a solid defender.

Think of this: Duke can defend the perimeter with Jeremy Roach, Tyrese Proctor, Jaylen Blakes, Jaden Schutt, Jared McCain and Foster. People are asking: what can you do with that many guards?

To which we say: press the hell out of everyone.

If everyone defends to their potential, Duke defense is going to be an absolute nightmare.

And consider this too: the only guy we’ve talked about who probably can’t play point, at least at this, well, point, is Schutt. So if Duke goes to a three-guard lineup...it’s also potentially a three point guard lineup, and all three of those point guards may be able to shoot too.

What do you do with that?

