Duke Scrimmage Video!

There’s lots of fun stuff so get some popcorn and get in here!

By JD King
2023 Nike Hoop Summit
It’s August so that must mean we’re about due for some Duke Basketball scrimmage video.

And when you see it, you’ll quickly notice a few things:

  • Don’t flip out, but there’s no Kyle Filipowski yet. He’s working hard but is not yet running full court games.
  • The guys who were kind of skinny last year? Not so much this year. That’s particularly true for Mark Mitchell, who looks pretty thick. So is Christian Reeves.
  • It’s a fast group. These guys are really getting up and down the court.
  • We’ve seen enough of Sean Stewart to feel like he’s going to be a factor. Check out his block of Jeremy Roach. Pretty impressive.
  • They haven’t seen much court time together, but check out the chemistry between Tyrese Proctor and Jaden Schutt. Those guys clearly enjoy playing together.
  • It’s a bit early for this speculation, but this could become one of the best shooting Duke teams in at least recent memory as Jon Scheyer’s focuses diverge from Mike Krzyzewski’s.
  • If you look on the right sideline, you’ll see a very familiar figure as Coach K decided to drop in for a visit.

There’s lots of good stuff here so go study it like Zapruder!

