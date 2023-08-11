Duke Scrimmage Video!

It’s August so that must mean we’re about due for some Duke Basketball scrimmage video.
And when you see it, you’ll quickly notice a few things:
- Don’t flip out, but there’s no Kyle Filipowski yet. He’s working hard but is not yet running full court games.
- The guys who were kind of skinny last year? Not so much this year. That’s particularly true for Mark Mitchell, who looks pretty thick. So is Christian Reeves.
- It’s a fast group. These guys are really getting up and down the court.
- We’ve seen enough of Sean Stewart to feel like he’s going to be a factor. Check out his block of Jeremy Roach. Pretty impressive.
- They haven’t seen much court time together, but check out the chemistry between Tyrese Proctor and Jaden Schutt. Those guys clearly enjoy playing together.
- It’s a bit early for this speculation, but this could become one of the best shooting Duke teams in at least recent memory as Jon Scheyer’s focuses diverge from Mike Krzyzewski’s.
- If you look on the right sideline, you’ll see a very familiar figure as Coach K decided to drop in for a visit.
There’s lots of good stuff here so go study it like Zapruder!
