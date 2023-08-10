Jon Scheyer On, Well, A Lot Of Things

Second-year Duke coach Jon Scheyer appeared on Triangle radio show the Drive on 99.9 FM to talk about Duke, what’s coming this season, possible tournament expansion and, inevitably, realignment.

Host Tim Donnelly points out that Scheyer has had more turmoil in his brief tenure than his predecessor Mike Krzyzewski had over his career.

That’s not entirely fair - there was a fair amount of turmoil in the K era too, although it wasn’t the same.

Coach K dealt with alums who wanted him fired early in his Duke career, with his health falling apart in 1995, previous ACC expansions, and dealing with the one-and-done era.

It just looks quiet in retrospect.

He also talks about the maturity Tyrese Proctor and Kyle Filipowski showed in deciding to come back and what that means for this coming season.

There’s a lot here, more than we can really get into, so we really recommend watching it to get a feel for where Scheyer is and where things are likely heading.