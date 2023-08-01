Episode 5 Of The Brotherhood Podcast Is Out!

Episode 5 of the Brotherhood Podcast is up and this time, the guys have former Blue Devil Quinn Cook.

Cook has had a fascinating career in some ways. At Duke, he was willing to defer to freshman point guard Tyus Jones, a move that helped the Blue Devils win the 2015 national championship (newly minted Boston Celtics assistant Amile Jefferson also accepted a very different role).

He worked his butt off to make the NBA and then won titles with the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Currently playing overseas, he has been a marginal NBA player but his teammates clearly loved him.

If you pay attention to him, Cook has brilliant people skills and that’s the basis of what we think could be a superb coaching career. Obviously there are things we can’t see from a distance - organizational skills, time management, X and O capacity - but he just has the look of a great coach.

We want him to scratch his playing itch for as long as possible, but we also can’t wait to see how he does after that.

Anyway, enjoy the podcast.