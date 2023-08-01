Bad News - Vanessa de Jesus Out For The Season

This is a major drag: Duke point guard Vanessa de Jesus is out for the entire season with a knee injury.

The program didn’t reveal a lot of information about what exactly happened, other than it was a knee injury but it’s a pretty big deal. de Jesus has been a solid point guard for three years and with Shayeann Day-Wilson opting to transfer to Miami, de Jesus was set to be the primary lead for Duke.

Now it’s not clear how that will shake out. Freshman Oluchi Okananwa may get the nod and she might be really great, but you can’t replace three years of experience overnight.

But, as they say, them’s the breaks.

It’s a challenge for Kara Lawson and her staff, but also an opportunity to think creatively. In years past, when former men’s coach Mike Krzyzewski found himself lacking a point guard, he introduced the concept of conveyance. Essentially, it’s just everyone moving the ball without dribbling as much.

So we’ll see how Lawson handles this rather significant challenge. It’s a problem, but she also has a chance to do something great.