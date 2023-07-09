YouTube Gold: Victor Wembanyama’s Summer League Debut

We’ve talked a little bit about the expectations about San Antonio rookie Victor Wembanyana and cautioned people not to get too excited just yet. Plenty of hyped young players have been busts in the NBA.

But some people called him a bust after just one summer league game, which is just ludicrous.

Here’s the thing: Wembanyana is gifted, but he’s 7-4, he’s 19 and next time you go out, look at all the normal-sized men around you and realize that most of them weigh more than the celebrated rookie from France.

Wembanyama weighs just 209. For some useful perspective, RJ Barrett weighs 214, Josh Giddey weighs 216 and Draymond Green weighs 230.

When it comes to big men, Dereck Lively weighs 230, Walker Kessler weighs 245 and Wendell Carter weighs 270 (on the bright side, Wembanyana probably has a weight advantage over Chet Holmgren).

It’s going to take Wembanyana a while to bulk up. And keep in mind that he is moving from French basketball, which ain’t bad, to the NBA, which is the global apex of the sport.

Despite his thinness and his inexperience, if you watch these highlights, you’ll see what everyone has seen: a guy who is 7-4 and who has guard skills. The weight will (probably) come, but you can’t teach instincts, and he has really good instincts.

He just need some time.