Duke Recruiting: Cooper Flagg Is Turning Into A Sensation

People have understood for some time now that Duke target Cooper Flagg is a major prospect. You’ve probably seen the videos - he’s got a complete game and, perhaps most impressively, it’s complete at both ends.

He nearly put up a quadruple double at Peach Jam, finishing with 38 points, 16 boards, 12 blocks and six assists on Thursday. That's going to be seen as a legendary performance. You can’t really call it a breakout since you can’t really call him an unknown, but it was pretty damn special.

He was so good that LeBron James made time to speak to him. Of course there’s still no word about where he’ll end up but if he comes to Duke, Jon Scheyer is going to have somebody special to work with. And wherever he goes, his teammates are almost certainly going to enjoy playing with him. It’s obvious that he's not just talented, but serious and that he plays with great intensity. You never know for sure until you really do. Consider the 1998 McDonald’s Game roster. We’re pretty sure that the most highly regarded players in that class were Alonzo Mourning, Billy Owens, Shawn Kemp, Chris Mills, Stanley Roberts and Jerrod Mustaf.

The guys who emerged as the best in college?

Chris Jackson, later known as Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf, and Christian Laettner.

So you never know for sure based on high school and AAU performances, but right now, Flagg looks like he could be someone truly special.