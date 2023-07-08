Duke Recruiting: Tyler Betsey On Where Things Stand

Here’s an update from Tyler Betsey the 6-8 forward (2024), via Zagsblog, on his recruitment so far. He says he hopes to trim his list by his birthday, August 2nd, and on his list currently are Duke, UConn, Indiana and Creighton, among others.

Here’s what he said about Duke: “I’m going there in the fall. I know it’s in September. Jai Lucas, I talked to him. Chris Carrawell, I talk to him a lot...They just show me how good they are with freshmen, like the freedom that they give their freshmen. This year, they [the freshmen] started off rough, everybody was talking about them, but they let their freshmen play through their mistakes. The same mistakes they made in December or at the beginning of the year, they weren’t making in March. And they made a run and won the ACC and then they won a game in the [NCAA] Tournament so obviously that’s a pretty first successful season as a head coach.”

If you don’t know much about Betsey, here are some video links to give you a better idea of what he might bring to the program. He also says he’d like to decide by the fall.