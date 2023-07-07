 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Will Avery Joins The Duke Coaching Staff

An interesting addition

By JD King
/ new
Louisville v Duke
 DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 20: The Cameron Crazies taunt Jae’Lyn Withers #24 of the Louisville Cardinals as he waits to inbound the ball against the Duke Blue Devils during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium on February 20, 2023 in Durham, North Carolina. Duke won 79-62.
Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Duke coach Jon Scheyer has named Will Avery as an assistant coach. Avery replaces Amile Jefferson, who left Duke to become an assistant with the Boston Celtics.

Avery’s journey is certainly interesting.

He came to Duke as part of the celebrated 1997 recruiting class along with Chris Burgess, Shane Battier and Elton Brand.

Then sophomores, Brand and Avery, along with freshman Corey Maggette, became the first players to leave Duke early, something that didn't sit well with some Duke fans. There was a bit of an uproar too over how then coach Mike Krzyzewski allegedly responded, which led him to appear on local talk radio to explain what he said and why.

Avery’s NBA career didn't work out and after his rookie contract, he played overseas for 12 teams in Germany, Israel, Greece, Ukraine, Turkey and Poland.

He’s been back in Durham for a while now, finishing his degree and working with the basketball program in various capacities.

He has a broad range of experiences that should help him as a coach and if you studied it, you’d probably find that a lot of coaches, including Scheyer, were point guards in their playing days.

So congratulations to Avery and we hope he’s a tremendous addition to the staff.

More From Duke Basketball Report

Loading comments...