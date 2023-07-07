Duke Recruiting: A Boozer Twins Update

As you probably know, the Boozer twins have caused a sensation in recruiting circles, and in particular Cameron, who is increasingly seen as a prodigy.

That’s not to slight Cayden, who is a Top 25 guard, but Cameron is being compared to some pretty impressive players.

There’s no guarantee that they'll go to Duke despite father Carlos’s sterling career here and in fact, other schools are in hot pursuit, not least of all Kentucky and UNC, and Carlos has told his sons that they should follow their own dreams not his, which is what any dad should tell his children.

This article from Zagsblog doesn't really tip their hand and in fact, they may ultimately choose to go to separate schools. And while Miami may not seem like the pick from a distance, the twins say they’ve been working hard too.

That said, Duke has a lot to offer, and having mastered NIL as well as anyone, and with the massive platform that the Blue Devils provide, it’s a compelling opportunity for anyone.