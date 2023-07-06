Andrew Rohde Is An Intriguing Transfer For Virginia

With the - can we call it this? liberal transfer rules - it’s gotten very difficult to follow all the movements, much less get a realistic idea of how good the roster might be. Look at the impact Brady Manek had at UNC.

Pete Nance?

Not so much.

Even with talented players, it’s impossible to know how the pieces will fit together. And keep in mind that Manek came from the Big 12 while Nance started in the Big Ten. How can you possibly get a feel for someone from a much smaller school? Who knew that Norchad Omier would come from Arkansas State and be such an impact player in the ACC? Who saw Virginia’s Jelani Gardner becoming a significant factor?

When it comes to UVA, you have to give Tony Bennett a lot of credit because he has a tremendous feel for guys who will fit his rather unique system.

And there’s a chance he identified another transfer who might fit his system perfectly.

We’re talking about 6-6 guard Andrew Rohde, who comes over from St. Thomas from the Summit League.

We may have actually seen him without really realizing it when we watched the Oral Roberts-St. Thomas game from the Summit League tournament.

Clearly he didn’t leave a big impression because we don’t remember him at all. However, that was more about watching ORU than the Tommies.

Our loss, because according to this article, the kid can play.

He’s being compared to Ty Jerome, which is saying something because Jerome turned out to be a very good player.

Bennett’s system is not like anyone else’s and it’s really difficult to know how people will work out anywhere. But as noted, he has a good eye for what he’s looking for, so if Rohde’s turns out to be a pain, well, consider yourself forewarned.