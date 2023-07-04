Wendell Moore Update: Ready To Crack The Rotation?

Some guys - like, for instance Paolo Banchero - hit the NBA and are immediate successes. Most players take a bit of adjustment though and the NBA has gotten smarter about development, learning how to use the G-League and two-way contracts to help young players adapt to the higher level of competition.

This article looks at former Blue Devil Wendell Moore and his journey with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Like his former teammate Banchero, Moore has one season under his belt but in his case, he has had limited success to date.

However, as we saw at Duke, Moore had a rocky start before becoming a superb all-around player by his junior year. He showed a tremendous work ethic and we expect that will help him to become a rotation player for the T-Wolves.