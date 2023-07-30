Dwyane Wade On Jayson Tatum

In this long and interesting interview with Miami Heat legend Dwayne Wade, he touches on many things and he’s an interesting and perceptive guy.

One of the topics for Wade here is the Boston Celtics, with their dual stars, Jaylen Brown and former Blue Devil Jayson Tatum, and he’s pretty high on Tatum:

“He’s had a lot of times where he’s been right there. And a lot of people like to talk about it like that’s a bad thing. No, please give me a lot of opportunities at it. And hopefully for him, and he’s one of my favorite players in the NBA, he’s one of my favorite people in the NBA to communicate with and to talk with, to do anything with, and I want to see him get everything he wants from the game. But you’ve got to have patience with it as well. Your career doesn’t look like someone else’s; it just doesn’t.”

With big man Kristap Porzyngis now onboard, the Celtics have another potent offensive weapon so it won't be as easy to focus on Tatum.

Of course, trading defensive stalwart Marcus Smart means you give up something in the backcourt, but you have to give to (hopefully) get.

Whatever happens, Tatum has emerged as one of the most exciting and dominant players in the league. That certainly won’t change anytime soon.