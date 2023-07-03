 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

FIBA Team Set; Two Former Blue Devils Will Be On Team USA

This should be an interesting group to watch

By JD King
Orlando Magic v New Orleans Pelicans
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 27: Paolo Banchero #5 of the Orlando Magic shoots against Brandon Ingram #14 and Josh Richardson #2 of the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at the Smoothie King Center on February 27, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. 
Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The players for Team USA in FIBA World Cup play this summer have been finalized with the addition of New York Knick Josh Hart. The team also boasts two former Blue Devils: Brandon Ingram and Paolo Banchero.

Here’s a breakdown by position, although Jaren Jackson could be listed as a forward or center really and Hart could probably be listed as a guard too:

  • Guards: Jalen Brunson, Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Haliburton, Austin Reaves
  • Forwards: Paolo Banchero, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram, Jaren Jackson Jr., Cam Johnson
  • Centers: Walker Kessler, Bobby Portis

A few things jump out at us here, first of all youth. This is a really young group with several players just 20 or 21, including Banchero, who is just 20.

And secondly, while you don’t see the top-line stars we see for the Olympics, this is a team with some serious physical strength and it should be an elite defensive group too.

We worry a little that three point shooting could be a disadvantage, but if you have great defenders pressing the opponent on the perimeter, that won’t be as bad as it might be.

Still, the US is taking a very young team to play some very experienced and tough international squads. It won’t be easy, but can this team win? We think so.

