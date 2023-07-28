DBR Podcast #527 - No NIL, New Assistant Coach

The news was coming fast and furious on this Thursday, so the Duke Basketball Roundup team sat down to bring you all we have heard about the two breaking stories. First up, the big NIL event Duke was scheduled to hold in Chicago this weekend, an event that was going to bring in more than $100,000 for Duke’s players, has been cancelled by the NCAA. While details are sketchy, the DBR podcast gang has speculation about why the NCAA squashed this fun fan event.

After the break, the podcast also dives into the newest addition to Jon Scheyer’s staff, Emanuel Dildy. He’s deeply experienced and really respected in recruiting circles. We discuss what it means that Scheyer is again going outside of the Duke family to find help on the bench.

Make sure you’re following us! Head to our Linktree to get all our available social media and links to follow and subscribe to the show. Don’t forget, we have affiliate partnerships with Homefield Apparel (use the code DBRPODCAST to save 15%) as well as Fanatics, so click the affiliate links to save on gear and support the show. Also, follow us on Twitter ⁠@DukeRoundup⁠!