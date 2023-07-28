YouTube Gold: Larry Johnson

Former UNLV star Larry Johnson is irrevocably connected with Duke Basketball.

In 1990, he and his UNLV teammates laid a major whipping on Duke in the NCAA championship game, winning 103-73.

In the 1991 Final Four of course, Christian Laettner and Bobby Hurley were joined by Grant Hill and Duke knocked off the undefeated Rebels in an epic upset, 79-77.

It marked both the end of UNLV as a national power and Duke’s move to become the dominant program in the sport.

Johnson was a tremendously powerful player and in the 1991 draft, the Charlotte Hornets selected him first. He had a brilliant start with the Hornets but a back injury in 1993 changed the trajectory of his career and, in the end, his back woes shortened his career, forcing him to retire in 2001 as a member of the New York Knicks.

Coincidentally, Duke won the championship in 2001 behind an astonishing game from Shane Battier.