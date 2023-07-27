Report: Jon Scheyer Set To Hire His Latest Assistant

Jon Scheyer’s summer hirings aren’t done yet and apparently the next assistant to come on board is going to be Emanual Dildy, currently an assistant with Porter Moser at Oklahoma.

He’s said to be a hard working recruiter and, like Jon Scheyer, is a native of Chicago.

Presumably, working in Norman means he has extensive experience with the Big 12 footprint, most importantly Texas, where several Blue Devils have come from in recent years.

It again shows he is charting his own course: his predecessor, Mike Krzyzewski, for years hired exclusively his own former captains.

On the other hand, Scheyer hasn’t been at Duke long enough to have a number of former captains to choose from. However, we could imagine, say, Jeremy Roach being a candidate in future searches.

Dildy is not a Duke player or captain, but he did work for one: previously, he was an assistant for Chris Collins at Northwestern.