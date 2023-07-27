Picking Duke Basketball’s Finest

When you look at the so-called Bluebloods - for argument’s sake let’s say Duke, UNC, Kentucky, Kansas, UCLA and you can pick a couple of others - one of the measures of greatness is the players you’d pick as their all-time best.

This site takes a run at Duke’s list and here's who they picked:

Dick Groat

Art Heyman

Jeff Mullins

Mike Gminski

Johnny Dawkins

Danny Ferry

Christian Laettner

Bobby Hurley

Grant Hill

Trajan Langdon

Elton Brand

Shane Battier

Carlos Boozer

Jason Williams

Chris Duhon

JJ Redick

Shelden Williams

Kyle Singler

Marvin Bagley

Zion Williamson

First there’s the issue of recency bias: Jack Marin, Mike Lewis and Bob Verga would have to be considered, and Tate Armstrong, who was just the second Blue Devil to play in the Olympics (1976), should be too. And what about Gene Banks and Jim Spanarkel?

In the Coach K era, which we might as well call the modern era, look how many players you have to think about: Mark Alarie, Tommy Amaker, Mike Dunleavy, Billy King, among others.

And while Marvin Bagley and Zion Williamson were spectacular in their sole seasons at Duke, Jon Scheyer played four and was point guard on a national championship team. No one would take Scheyer over Williamson but he arguably had a better career.

And as great as Kyrie Irving has been in the NBA, he only played seven games at Duke.

It’s a tough thing to do, but this isn’t a bad list. We might expand it a bit to accommodate the depth of talent.

Here’s another interesting approach: the best players by jersey number.