Time For Episode 4 Of The Brotherhood Podcast

Here’s a bit of good news and fun for your day: episode 4 of the Brotherhood Podcast is up.

This time, Ryan Young interviews teammate Jaylen Blakes. Among the topics of discussion are Blakes’ recruitment by Duke, their shared roots in New Jersey and Young breaking Blakes’ nose last season.

You’ll recall that before his injury, Blakes was becoming a factor and a rotation player. People talked about his diminished minutes at the end of the season, but somehow, the injury didn’t get mentioned a lot in that, which is too bad. Blakes played well earlier, coming through while Tyrese Proctor was catching up and adjusting to college basketball.

There have been a lot of people asking what Duke will do with extravagant guard depth and suggestions that Blakes may not play much.

That remains to be seen of course, but there are things in his favor, including solid defense and something that no freshman can have: experience.

There is a funny section about the injury too: apparently Young felt bad about the injury and gave Blakes a gift card. He’s an interesting host because on the one hand, he’s a good, genial guy, but on the other he has a real edge. He’s a bit ruthless, and we mean that as a compliment.