Tragedy Strikes AJ Griffin’s Family

The news about Bronny James suffering cardiac arrest was pretty shocking, given that he’s only 18. But he is at least 18 and fortunately, he survived. This story seems much worse.

As you’ll remember, former Duke star AJ Griffin’s brother, Alan, transferred from Illinois to Syracuse and also went on to a professional career, though he hasn’t made the NBA.

This week he had every young parent’s nightmare as his son, Jayce, died. He was just 2 1⁄ 2 years old.

Unfortunately, there is a conflict between Griffin and Jayce’s mom, Jasmine Riggs. There is a lot to sort out here, but she is clearly angry and wants to know what happened (Jayce was visiting with his dad when he died).

This story delves into the facts of his death and - there’s no other word for it - his mother’s fury and demands for answers.

It’s just a terribly sad story no matter how you look at it.