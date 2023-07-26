This Site Tried To Predict The Top Five Teams In This Year’s ACC. Look Who They Forgot.

With roster season settling down, we are pretty close to having an idea of how the ACC’s teams are going to look.

This site doesn't list every team, limiting its list instead to just the top five, and we gotta say, somebody at Sportskeeda must be smoking crack.

Okay, here we go:

# 5 - NC State

#4 - Clemson

#3 - UNC

#2 - Miami

#1 - Duke

Where’s Virginia?

Since he got his program up and running, Tony Bennett has finished either first or second every year except for 2016-17 and 2021-22. Keep in mind that everyone was still coming out of Covid in the latter season.

Bennett has a lot of work to do to keep his program at a high level this year, but the man has been nothing if not consistent. It’s just hard to see the Cavs finishing at #6 or lower, primarily because of Bennett.

Look at it this way: after Dean Smith and Mike Krzyzewski established their programs and reputations, no one would have picked them so low. Well, Bennett is a future Hall of Fame coach. Among other things, that means he’s resourceful. He’ll figure it out.