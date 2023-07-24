The Duke Chronicle Profiles Sean Stewart

The Duke Chronicle’s tradition of profiling players, and in particular freshmen (and transfers) continues with the latest installment, a look at Sean Stewart.

A 6-9 Floridian who has always seen Duke as his dream school, he’s the son of Michael Stewart, who played nearly a decade in the league. He has known Grant Hill for much of his life and Hill was with him when he signed his NLI.

He’s strong, a good defender and versatile. As we noted the other day, in the recent scrimmage video, Stewart pulled down a rebound and led the break.

It’s hard to see him moving ahead of Kyle Filipowski, and Mark Mitchell, has carved out an important role with Duke.

Otherwise, though?

He can certainly compete for minutes with Ryan Young and Christian Reeves and we can imagine a small-ball lineup with Mitchell, Stewart, Tyrese Proctor, Jeremy Roach and probably Caleb Foster or Jared McCain.

It would be a smallish team but a quick one and fun to watch.

Stewart’s future is not at center. It’s most likely at power forward. We’re impressed with his defense and rebounding, but we don’t have a firm sense of where his offense stands. In the recent scrimmage, he dunked a lot, and that will help Duke. Later, he’ll need more than that.