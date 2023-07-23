Podcast #526 - Breaking Down The Scrimmage Video

The Duke social media team has been hard at work lately and their latest offering is 10-minutes of highly edited video of a scrimmage from a recent practice. It is tough to read too much from these videos where 95% of the missed shots and turnovers are hidden from view, but the DBR Podcast gang gives it a shot.

But before that happens, the guys have to talk about Baylor officially being added to the non-conference schedule. There are four big time games on the schedule now. Is that the right number?

