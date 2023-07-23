YouTube Gold: Eddie And The Cruisers

A movie from the 1980’s that never quite made it in theaters, only to be one of the first films to find second life on cable TV, was Eddie and the Cruisers.

It’s the story of a band that rises to the top briefly, but the second album kind of blows up in their faces. Eddie disappears and the band ends.

Quick summary, there’s more to it of course, but if by chance you want to see it, well, no spoilers here!

Anyway, one song from the movie, “On The Dark Side,” actually hit it pretty big.

We mention it partly because it was a surprisingly good song, but also because Matthew Laurance, a good friend of DBR, plays bassist Sal Amato.

Matthew came to Duke from Hollywood for a career change and did a wonderful job with the Duke Basketball radio crew. He ultimately parlayed that into a move to Kentucky, where his wife is from, and now has a Wildcats oriented show on WXLG.

He’s a really good guy - the fact that Kentucky fans accepted a Duke guy by itself demonstrates that - and is living proof that, yes, there is a second act in American life.