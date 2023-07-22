Jack White Is Officially With The OKC Thunder

With Rudy Gay waived and off the books, Oklahoma City was free to sign Duke product Jack White and did so

We can’t find how long the native Aussie’s contract is for but we’re guessing 2-3 years (update - it’s two). His base salary is $1,801,769.

With his ascent, White joins an underappreciated Duke tradition: players who got to the league without being drafted.

That list includes Lance Taylor, Seth Curry and Quinn Cook. Cook played less games than the other two, but he has two rings now (of the foursome listed, White is the only other player with a ring, having gotten one last season with Denver).