Overanalyzing The Best Look Yet At Duke’s 2023-24 Squad

With the chaos of the transfer portal winding down, mid-summer quickly becomes a content desert for the college basketball fan. Duke’s social media team doesn’t use that as an excuse for some downtime, though, as evidenced by a recently released 9 minute clip of a 5 on 5 scrimmage.

As with most of these practice videos, it’s heavily edited, and thus must be taken with a grain of salt. Still, this offers perhaps the clearest insight yet into what the 2023-24 squad will look like, albeit without expected star Kyle Filipowski (still recovering from hip surgery). So, what reasonable conclusions can we draw?