Duke Releases Summer Basketball Video!

With everyone but Kyle Filipowski available, Duke Basketball scrimmaged 5-on-5 Wednesday and this video was released Thursday.

First, keep in mind that while Jeremy Roach, Mark Mitchell and Christian Reeves are all playing, none of them are likely to be 100 percent at this point.

Still, there’s a lot of good stuff here.

We were really impressed with Sean Stewart. He may major in dunkology after this exhibition, but what we liked best was a play where he smoothly brought the ball up court.

By contrast, fellow freshman TJ Power struggles a bit, getting a shot blocked in traffic and getting picked off before falling down.

Jared McCain and Caleb Foster both look good. McCain is making an impression on us as a pit bull defender, which is going to make it hard to keep him off the court.

Ryan Young put up another three and made a pretty amazing pass in traffic.

There is too much for us to break down play-by-play, but everyone shows something good and we enjoyed the evident bond between Jaden Schutt and Tyrese Proctor. You’ll enjoy this.