Duke Recruiting: Jalen Haralson Offered

5-star 2025 combo guard Jalan Haralson tweeted out that Duke has offered. The 6-6 talent plays at La Lumiere, the prep school that has risen to prominence in recent seasons. Look at how many good players the school has cranked out recently: Jaren Jackson, Jordan Poole, Isaac Humphries, Tyger Campbell, Jaden Ivy, Jeremy Sochan and Isaiah Stewart, a guy Duke went after hard.
Haralson is getting plenty of recruiting attention. Among the programs after him, besides Duke, are Notre Dame, Michigan State and most of the Big Ten. He’s going to have plenty of choices.
