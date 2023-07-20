Why Duke Decided To Create The Brotherhood Podcast

By now you’ve probably at least heard of the new Brotherhood Podcast. It’s a product of Duke Basketball and it’s hosted by Northwestern transfer Ryan Young.

Over at the Fayetteville Observer, Rodd Bailey looks at why Duke decided to take this step. Here’s what Young said: “It’s growing and evolving in a number of different ways. It’s a different way to give fans insight into how things work here day to day and the personalities of some of the guys on the team...It’s all about trying to give back to the fans. We were undefeated at home this past season and I’ve said it a lot – especially coming from a place that doesn’t have the student section and the crowd that is Duke basketball – it makes a real difference. They’re in the fight with us, they play a significant role. We certainly don’t go undefeated at home without the passion, the pride and everything that Cameron is.”

That’s all true and it’s funny to think of Young’s perspective on that. But that’s not all.

Duke decided some time ago to dictate the terms of its own media engagements and to trust the players to do a lot of it too. This is another really smart way to do that. The possibilities are truly exciting.