OK, Boomer! Jack White Signs With OKC

Every June, people talk about how many players from Duke get drafted but what’s else often discussed is Duke players who make it to the NBA despite not getting drafted. And it’s a good list. Among them:

Quinn Cook

Seth Curry

Marshall Plumlee

Shavlik Randolph

Lance Thomas

All of these guys have won a ton of respect. Next on the list: Jack White.

The former Blue Devil earned a two-way contract with Denver this year and has parlayed that into a two-year deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Presumably they like him for his defense and, perhaps especially, his hard-nosed rebounding.

Much like the guys listed above, White got to the league, and is staying there, because he works very hard and has found a niche. We’ll say it again - we didn’t think he could get here but we’re thrilled that he did. It’s a huge accomplishment just to get there, and he’s not done yet.