JJ Redick’s Wild Child Is A Hoot

JJ Redick’s eight-year-old son Knox is making a name for himself at an early age.

Not too long ago, a video went viral that showed Knox challenging Josh Hart to a three point shooting contest - and winning.

Could the Duke legend be starting at dynasty somewhat like Dell Curry?

We’ll have to wait to see about that.

But we don’t have to wait to see Knox stepping into the spotlight again.

JJ was in Las Vegas to cover Summer League play for ESPN and Knox was there for it.

And when Dad was on camera, young Knox was sitting behind him and realized that he had a golden opportunity: how many kids get to videobomb their dad on national TV?

So that’s what he did.

At first he just sort of waves and shimmies. Then he realizes he has the floor and gets up to dance.

It’s a funny moment for a kid who is making a name for himself but presumably, when everyone got back to the hotel room, mom and dad explained that you can’t upstage your daddy on national TV.

That said, you know they loved it.