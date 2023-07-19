Quinn Cook Update

Here’s a minor note on former Duke guard Quinn Cook, who most recently played for the Zhegiang Lions in China.

You might have seen his recent reply to a tweet from an NBA reporter about Golden State needing a guard and Cook said, “I know somebody, lol.”

He worked hard to get to the NBA but ultimately has been a deep reserve and those guys rarely have stability.

Cook is 30 now and at some point, unless he gets back to the NBA, he’s going to get tired of playing in the Smoking Leagues.

At that point, we really, really hope he gets into coaching. What we noticed about Cook wherever he was in the NBA was that his teammates treasured him. At Duke we saw that he was willing to let Tyus Jones take over at point, despite him being a senior and Jones a freshman, because it made his team better.

His people skills, plus his high basketball IQ and understanding of what it takes to win, convinces us that his future is not as a player.

It’s as a coach.

If he chooses to start down that track, we hope that his path leads him back to Duke. He’s got immense potential as a coach.