YouTube Gold: A Monster Dunk By Rodney Rogers

When you think about the saddest things in ACC history, the list is mercifully short: the early death of Everett Case, the absolute shock of Len Bias dying on Draft Night and the brave passing of Jim Valvano are at the top. It’s not quite the same thing, but Rodney Rogers belongs there somewhere too. He was paralyzed in 2008 in a quad bike crash and is highly unlikely to walk again.

Before that, at Wake Forest, and later in the NBA, the Durham native was a powerful, aggressive forward. When people search for someone to compare Zion Williamson to, they almost always land on Rogers. It’s not quite accurate, but it says a lot that Rogers is the guy they go to.

He had a lot of brilliant plays in the NBA, and he was strong enough to be an enforcer. But he also developed a nice perimeter game.

Still, they didn't call him the Durham Bull for nothing and on this putback dunk, you’ll get a really good idea of how powerful Rogers was, and what an impact he made in the NBA.