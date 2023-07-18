Latest Brotherhood Podcast Special Guest: Steve Wojciechowski

The Brotherhood Podcast rolls into Week 3 with a special guest interview: Steve Wojciechowski.

Wojciechowski, better known as Wojo, is a Duke icon. He had a rough freshman year because Mike Krzyzewski was out with his back issue and Duke struggled tremendously in his absence, finishing just 13-18.

Interim coach Pete Gaudet didn’t use Wojo very much that season but as a sophomore, he began to shine, building a bond with Duke fans (and hatred with other fan bases) for his intensity and hustle. He remains a beloved figure in Cameron Indoor Stadium. The image of him hugging Krzyzewski after leading a 17 point comeback win over UNC in his senior season is one of the great images in Duke Basketball.

After one Duke win over UNC - it might have been that one but we don’t remember - Smith went to the interview room and told people that what he saw from Wojo in that game should explain to UNC fans why he was so passionate about recruiting (and, fortunately for Duke losing) Wojciechowski.

We haven’t had chance to listen to this but hearing Wojo’s stories is going to be fun.