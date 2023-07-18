Duke Basketball Releases Non-Conference Schedule

Duke has finalized the non-conference schedule and it’s pretty solid, featuring games against Arizona, Michigan State, Bucknell and Arkansas, with the Wildcats coming to Cameron on November 10th.

Michigan State is in the Champions Classic while Duke-Baylor will be in Madison Square Garden.

Those are the highlight games. Bucknell has built a solid program so that should be interesting. LaSalle is historically good though lately not so much. However, they are a Big Five school and can’t be overlooked.

The rest we don’t know as much about but we’ll learn more soon.

Here is the entire non-conference schedule.