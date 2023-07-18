 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Duke Basketball Releases Non-Conference Schedule

There are some good games coming

By JD King
/ new
Oral Roberts v Duke
ORLANDO, FL - MARCH 16: Mark Mitchell #25 of the Duke Blue Devils dunks the ball against Connor Vanover #35 of the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles during the first half in the first round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Amway Center on March 16, 2023 in Orlando, Florida.
Photo by Lance King/Getty Images

Duke has finalized the non-conference schedule and it’s pretty solid, featuring games against Arizona, Michigan State, Bucknell and Arkansas, with the Wildcats coming to Cameron on November 10th.

Michigan State is in the Champions Classic while Duke-Baylor will be in Madison Square Garden.

Those are the highlight games. Bucknell has built a solid program so that should be interesting. LaSalle is historically good though lately not so much. However, they are a Big Five school and can’t be overlooked.

The rest we don’t know as much about but we’ll learn more soon.

Here is the entire non-conference schedule.

  • Friday, Oct. 20 — COUNTDOWN TO CRAZINESS — Cameron Indoor Stadium — 7 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Nov. 1 vs. UNC PEMBROKE (Exhibition) — Cameron Indoor Stadium — 7 p.m.
  • Monday, Nov. 6 vs. DARTMOUTH — Cameron Indoor Stadium
  • Friday, Nov. 10 vs. ARIZONA — Cameron Indoor Stadium
  • Tuesday, Nov. 14 vs. Michigan State (Champions Classic) – Chicago, Ill.
  • Friday, Nov. 17 vs. BUCKNELL (Blue Devil Challenge) — Cameron Indoor Stadium
  • Tuesday, Nov. 21 vs. LA SALLE (Blue Devil Challenge) — Cameron Indoor Stadium
  • Friday, Nov. 24 vs. SOUTHERN INDIANA (Blue Devil Challenge) — Cameron Indoor Stadium
  • Wednesday, Nov. 29 at Arkansas (ACC/SEC Challenge) – Fayetteville, Ark.
  • Saturday, Dec. 9 vs. CHARLOTTE — Cameron Indoor StadiumTuesday,
  • Dec. 12 vs. HOFSTRA — Cameron Indoor StadiumWednesday,
  • Dec. 20 vs. Baylor (Madison Square Garden) — New York, N.Y.Saturday,
  • Dec. 30 vs. QUEENS — Cameron Indoor Stadium

More From Duke Basketball Report

Loading comments...